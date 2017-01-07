Homeless man sentenced to more than a...

Homeless man sentenced to more than a year in prison for repeatedly stealing packages outside of homes in Dupont Circle A District man who authorities say targeted residents of the Dupont Circle neighborhood, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for repeatedly stealing packages from residents' doorsteps since the 1980s. Residents of the Northwest Washington neighborhood had expressed frustration with 60-year-old Wayne Bridgeforth after he had been arrested several times for stealing items from residents.

