Hate winter running? Maybe you're doi...

Hate winter running? Maybe you're doing it wrong.

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Many detest it and simply refuse to do it, while others do it begrudgingly while longing for spring's sunny days. A third group, though, loves it and says that "it's not a matter of bad weather; it's a matter of bad clothing choices."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville 18 min Donald duck Von T... 23
Von Tramp speaks but never does what he says 23 min Donald duck Von T... 5
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 25 min Donald duck Von T... 4
Why would republiscams eliminate independent et... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Republicans used to be concerned for hacking th... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
Did Americans vote for TrumpÂ’s kids to be presi... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 20
Von Tramp conman supporters fall for lies every... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC