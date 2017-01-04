Gun found in violin case near Canal R...

Gun found in violin case near Canal Road in Northwest Washington

A woman walking in the woods near the Boathouse at Fletcher's Cove on Wednesday found a violin case containing at least one firearm, and police said they discovered other weapons strewn along the C&O Canal. At least a dozen police officers descended on the area near the boathouse late Wednesday morning.

