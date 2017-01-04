Gun found in violin case near Canal Road in Northwest Washington
A woman walking in the woods near the Boathouse at Fletcher's Cove on Wednesday found a violin case containing at least one firearm, and police said they discovered other weapons strewn along the C&O Canal. At least a dozen police officers descended on the area near the boathouse late Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|1 hr
|Preacher
|73
|How is Josh on the table to keep a straight face
|3 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Von Tramp taps wall Street to oversee wall Street
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|well if trump does not take
|4 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Google this
|4 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Obama's Minister God damn America
|4 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Murder rate increases under Obama
|4 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC