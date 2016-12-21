Guide helps state and local bars carr...

Guide helps state and local bars carry out effective lobbying campaigns

Issues advocacy has become one of the most important areas of cooperation between the ABA and state and local bar associations throughout the United States. And now the ABA's Governmental Affairs Office and the National Association of Bar Executives have collaborated to produce a guide to help bolster lobbying efforts by bars at all levels.

