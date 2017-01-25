Greenpeace Protester Hanging Off Crane In Downtown DC [VIDEO]

Greenpeace activists bar the entry to European Union headquarters in Brussels March 10, 2009, urging finance ministers inside to bail out the planet and devote billions of euros to help poor nations tackle climate change. "Save the climate, bail out the planet," chanted the group of around 100 protesters who chained themselves to the gates outside the EU Council, where ministers were discussing how much the bloc should contribute to this climate fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.