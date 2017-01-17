'Full circle': Joe Biden reflects on his life during a train ride back to Delaware

Over Joe Biden's 44 years in public office, the former vice president says he made roughly 8,000 round trips between his home state of Delaware and Washington DC -- or 2.1 million miles. On January 20, 2017, he boarded the Amtrak train home to Delaware... WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Over Joe Biden's 44 years in public office, the former vice president says he made roughly 8,000 round trips between his home state of Delaware and Washington DC -- or 2.1 million miles.

