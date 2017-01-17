'Full circle': Joe Biden reflects on his life during a train ride back to Delaware
Over Joe Biden's 44 years in public office, the former vice president says he made roughly 8,000 round trips between his home state of Delaware and Washington DC -- or 2.1 million miles. On January 20, 2017, he boarded the Amtrak train home to Delaware... WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Over Joe Biden's 44 years in public office, the former vice president says he made roughly 8,000 round trips between his home state of Delaware and Washington DC -- or 2.1 million miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abc commentator Compares today to the Civil War
|4 hr
|Granny Says
|6
|Here is what Von Tramp conman won't be doing
|7 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|President Obama was a hundred percent right
|7 hr
|african arab
|6
|will the shadow dwellers protest again?
|8 hr
|allahahahaha
|1
|Yeah, you got banned huh racist scumbag
|8 hr
|allahahahaha
|6
|Nice to see president Trump at the National Cat...
|8 hr
|Aponi
|1
|first order for pres. trump
|8 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC