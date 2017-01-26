Friends of Old Westview Cemetery host gala -
The Friends of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Washington, D.C., held its annual Holiday Gala at the Washington Navy Yard Catering and Conference Center on Dec. 3, 2016. The ballroom was decorated for the holiday season and the DJ kept the guests on the floor all evening, dancing to the oldies.
