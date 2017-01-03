Free marijuana on Inauguration Day Read Story Nikki Burdine
You might catch a strong smell of marijuana on Inauguration Day. That's because there will be thousands of joints handed out - for free - by the DC Cannabis Coalition.
Read more at KIII.
