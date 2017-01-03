Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take ...

Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot

16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Fox News Channel is giving Megyn Kelly's time slot to veteran pundit Tucker Carlson, doubling down on conservative opinion leaders in its prime-time lineup at the dawn of the Trump administration. The network also said on Thursday that Martha MacCallum will move into Carson's 7 p.m. time slot, at least temporarily.

