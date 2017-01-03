Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot
Fox News Channel is giving Megyn Kelly's time slot to veteran pundit Tucker Carlson, doubling down on conservative opinion leaders in its prime-time lineup at the dawn of the Trump administration. The network also said on Thursday that Martha MacCallum will move into Carson's 7 p.m. time slot, at least temporarily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|if trump is president
|47 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|now that russia is
|52 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|54 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|1 hr
|lake bay boy
|6
|Disabled man tortured by democrats
|2 hr
|Aponi
|34
|Why do Democrats hate the USA so much
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Was the Obama trade worth it
|3 hr
|Aponi
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC