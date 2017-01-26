Flanagan 'shares concerns' over US im...

Flanagan 'shares concerns' over US immigration ban

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has said that he "shares the concerns of other EU partners" regarding changes to US immigration policy. US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, signed on Friday , suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and prohibits issuing visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for the next three months.

