First women's Trump rally slated in Washington, D.C., since 1913
The last time thousands of women held a march on Washington, they were rallying for the right to vote on the day before President Woodrow Wilson's inauguration in 1913. Suarez voted in November's election, casting her ballot for Hillary Clinton who won the popular vote but lost the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|11
|People having less babys
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|5 hr
|major Nadal Hassan
|16
|Do republiscams votets care that republiscams a...
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|The actual report on Russian hacking the republ...
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC