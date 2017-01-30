Don't Invite Trump For State Visit, S...

Don't Invite Trump For State Visit, Say More Than 1 Million In U.K.

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk along the colonnades of the White House in Washington on Friday. More than 1.3 million people have signed an official U.K. petition to prevent President Trump from making a state visit to the U.K. - and the number continues to grow.

