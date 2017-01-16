Donald Trump is about to become a Was...

Donald Trump is about to become a Washingtonian. What do his neighbors think?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

I'm going to guess not very. And that's too bad because on Friday, he's moving to one of the loveliest, most interesting cities in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 2 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 28
Flood alerts across the country 3 hr Aponi 2
1 Minute Magic 4 hr Lol goodbye 1
Idiots didn't know Von Tramp republiscams would... 5 hr Aponi 2
Test your Powers 7 hr bye 1
The clintons Vladimir Putin and uranium and cash 7 hr Well Well 7
How many Democrats will go to jail on Inaugural... 8 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC