Doing LBC radio show makes no difference to my job as MEP - Farage

Nigel Farage has said that hosting a new daily radio show will not interfere with his duties as an MEP. The Liberal Democrats questioned whether the former Ukip leader should keep his European Parliament salary after it was announced that he is to host a programme of political debate on LBC which will be presented largely from the broadcaster's London studios.

