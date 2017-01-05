Ditch the Chapel for One of These 17 ...

Ditch the Chapel for One of These 17 Unexpected Washington-Area Wedding Venues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Congrats! You're engaged! Good for you for clicking on this article, because a venue is the first major decision to make when it comes to wedding planning. Our recommended venue list is a great place to explore ball rooms, historic buildings, and other Washingtonian favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU... 4 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap... 56 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Do republiscams votets care that republiscams a... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Another day another btazen LIE comes out of Von... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 20
Congresswoman asks about repealing the ACA it d... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Donald Trump ( REPENT) 4 hr Acts 2 38 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC