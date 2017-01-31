Did Donald Trump just set his relationship with Hill Republicans on fire?
Some Republicans don't like President Trump's travel ban because of what it did. Even more are irked by the fact that they didn't even know what it really did until everyone else did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto...
|1 hr
|berklee
|130
|Proof forskin is a a liar
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|More demos are felons
|1 hr
|Aponi
|20
|Obama Presidential Library??
|1 hr
|mexicantrumpsuppo...
|40
|Congrats. Judge Gorsuge
|1 hr
|mexicantrumpsuppo...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|RIP Democrat party
|2 hr
|Charles Schumer C...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC