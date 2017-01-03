Democrats to press attorney general pick as hearing opens
Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hear... Orlando's law enforcement community is mourning the fatal shooting of an Orlando Police Department sergeant who was killed as she approached a fugitive outside a Wal-Mart store and an Orange County... Orlando's law enforcement community is mourning the fatal shooting of an Orlando Police Department sergeant who was killed as she approached a fugitive outside a Wal-Mart store and an Orange County Sheriff's Office... Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old man held in the fatal shootings last week at Fort Lauderdale's airport, reportedly has a history of mental difficulties and it's tempting to assume they explain the crime.... Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old man held in the fatal shootings last week at Fort Lauderdale's airport, reportedly has a history of mental difficulties and it's tempting ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Water Help Water Just A Drop
|1 hr
|Lake Of Fire
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Repent Repent Repent Repen...
|4 hr
|Satan Is Liar
|1
|There is apparently nothing Von Tramp won't lie...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|15
|Von Tramp opens his mouth and removes all doubt
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Are all liberal actors Lie just like Obama and ...
|4 hr
|Piel
|4
|2009 Obama Lie
|4 hr
|Piel
|8
|The actual report on Russian hacking the republ...
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC