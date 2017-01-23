Democrats say Trump's Washington hotel lost money pre-election, push for GSA action
Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants answers from the General Services Administration about possible violations of Trump's Washington hotel lease. Leading Democrats on Capitol Hill say President Trump's Washington hotel lost more than $1.1 million in the first two months of operations and renewed their assertions Monday that the project has violated its lease with the federal government and raised untenable conflicts of interest.
