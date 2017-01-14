DC Radio Station Yanks Uncomfortable Anti-Planned Parenthood Ad Off The Air

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, September 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. A Washington, D.C., radio station has pulled a pro-life ad off the air, after people took offense to the way it highlighted Planned Parenthood's dealings in the body parts of aborted fetuses.

