DC Mulls Skirting Federal Law On Full Marijuana Legalization
A council member is pushing his peers to fully legalize marijuana in Washington, D.C., by taxing and regulating the substance in defiance of a Republican-led Congress. David Grosso, an at-large council member, introduced legislation in the D.C. Council Tuesday to establish a full tax and regulatory framework for weed legalization, which District voters approved by an overwhelming margin in 2014.
