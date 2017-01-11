DC Mulls Skirting Federal Law On Full...

DC Mulls Skirting Federal Law On Full Marijuana Legalization

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A council member is pushing his peers to fully legalize marijuana in Washington, D.C., by taxing and regulating the substance in defiance of a Republican-led Congress. David Grosso, an at-large council member, introduced legislation in the D.C. Council Tuesday to establish a full tax and regulatory framework for weed legalization, which District voters approved by an overwhelming margin in 2014.

