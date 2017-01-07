DC Lobbyist Behind Campaign To Solve ...

DC Lobbyist Behind Campaign To Solve Seth Rich Murder Mystery

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Attorney Jack Burkman is offering a $105,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Seth Rich murder case: Mike Raust/The Daily Caller A Washington, D.C., lobbyist is offering the largest reward in D.C. history for the unsolved murder of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer gunned down over the summer. Attorney Jack Burkman is offering $105,000 of his own money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

