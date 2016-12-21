DC hotel guest falls 10 floors to his...

DC hotel guest falls 10 floors to his death in boiler shaft

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Progress

Police and fire officials say a guest at a Washington hotel died after falling into a boiler shaft on the roof and plunging 10 floors to the basement. D.C. police spokesman Rachel Schaerr tells The Washington Post 23-year-old John Leonard of Herndon, Virginia, fell around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the 9-story Dupont Circle Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people hope you watch cbs news tonight 1 hr Guest 2
How much cocaine in marijuana did Obama do 1 hr Aponi 5
52 percent of demos 3 hr Aponi 2
Fox news writes bogus story what a surprise 3 hr Aponi 4
LEGACY President Obama 3 hr Guest 6
Solyndra was just one 4 hr Obama could have WON 2
Mexico influenced the election 4 hr Obama could have WON 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC