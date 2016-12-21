DC hotel guest falls 10 floors to his death in boiler shaft
Police and fire officials say a guest at a Washington hotel died after falling into a boiler shaft on the roof and plunging 10 floors to the basement. D.C. police spokesman Rachel Schaerr tells The Washington Post 23-year-old John Leonard of Herndon, Virginia, fell around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the 9-story Dupont Circle Hotel.
