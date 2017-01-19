Day before inauguration, State Depart...

Day before inauguration, State Department lacks interim boss

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

It's a little more than a day before Donald Trump becomes president and he still has no one ready to run American diplomacy until his nominee is confirmed. And with Russian-sponsored Syrian peace talks scheduled on Trump's first full business day in office, the State Department doesn't know who, if anyone, to send.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme... 22 min Donald duck Von T... 1
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 39 min JimBob Walton 35
Trump offered Rick Perry a job neither one of t... 45 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Congratulations Jackie Evancho 49 min Aponi 1
OMG protesters are dancing! 57 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Time for republiscams to play the victims once ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Democrats upset with Girl Scouts 1 hr Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC