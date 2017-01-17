Dance Party Takes to DC Streets to Pr...

Dance Party Takes to DC Streets to Protest Mike Pence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect's temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues. News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Trump 38 min Rob 2
remote neural monitoring NSA (Jun '14) 4 hr RNM Quantum Absol... 10
Democrat nut cake sets self on fire 7 hr Aponi 8
Democratic Weakness 8 hr Native landlord 7
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 8 hr Scotty Steiner 37
we are so proud of you donald trump 9 hr Empathetic 1
Whine about obama thread 10 hr Donald duck Von T... 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC