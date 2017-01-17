Dance Party Takes to DC Streets to Protest Mike Pence
With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect's temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues. News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Trump
|38 min
|Rob
|2
|remote neural monitoring NSA (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|RNM Quantum Absol...
|10
|Democrat nut cake sets self on fire
|7 hr
|Aponi
|8
|Democratic Weakness
|8 hr
|Native landlord
|7
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|8 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|37
|we are so proud of you donald trump
|9 hr
|Empathetic
|1
|Whine about obama thread
|10 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC