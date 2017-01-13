D.C. police identify suspect in November stabbing death of woman in Southeast
D.C. police have identified a suspect in the November stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found in woods near the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast Washington. Elliott Avery Starks, 34, has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder while armed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a Th...
|18 min
|Aponi
|41
|Joe Biden on the election
|22 min
|Aponi
|1
|Republiscams excuse for not having an ACA repla...
|43 min
|Aponi
|11
|Abort The Religious Leaders
|1 hr
|abortion is wrong
|1
|Religious Leaders ( REPENT ) ABORTION IS WRONG
|1 hr
|abortion is wrong
|1
|Donald duck von tramp
|2 hr
|nuncypoorloser
|1
|So Paul Ryan thinks Von Tramp doesn't already k...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC