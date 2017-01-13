D.C. police identify suspect in Novem...

D.C. police identify suspect in November stabbing death of woman in Southeast

D.C. police have identified a suspect in the November stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found in woods near the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast Washington. Elliott Avery Starks, 34, has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder while armed.

