D.C. police identify man fatally shot in Northeast Washington
A man who was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Washington has been identified as a 35-year-old, according to D.C. police. Willie Starkey of Northeast died at an area hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 2:40 p.m. behind a laundromat in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.
