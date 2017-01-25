D.C. police identify man fatally shot...

D.C. police identify man fatally shot in Northeast Washington

10 hrs ago

A man who was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Washington has been identified as a 35-year-old, according to D.C. police. Willie Starkey of Northeast died at an area hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 2:40 p.m. behind a laundromat in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.

