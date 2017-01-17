D.C. police chief, son of Vivian Marr...

D.C. police chief, son of Vivian Marrow urge killer to surrender

Vivian Marrow, 68, was known in her Southeast Washington neighborhood as the Candy Lady and Miss Vivian. Gunfire on Monday claimed the life of Vivian Marrow, a 68-year-old mother of three, grandmother of 11, and a beloved community member who had for all intent raised one generation of neighborhood children and was working on the next.

