D.C. police chief, son of Vivian Marrow urge killer to surrender
Vivian Marrow, 68, was known in her Southeast Washington neighborhood as the Candy Lady and Miss Vivian. Gunfire on Monday claimed the life of Vivian Marrow, a 68-year-old mother of three, grandmother of 11, and a beloved community member who had for all intent raised one generation of neighborhood children and was working on the next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Obama and a sharp when you need them
|10 min
|Aponi
|7
|Obama pardons another traitor to America
|34 min
|Aponi
|10
|Von Tramp conman prepares to LIE about the turn...
|36 min
|Aponi
|2
|Nobody should take Von Tramp conman on his words
|41 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Please record protestors on Inauguration Day
|42 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|1 hr
|fritz the cat
|33
|Jail survey 7 of 10 Democrat registered as felons
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC