D.C. group goes from street gang to clothing start-up

In the District, where human development is not always as eye-catching as renovated property, there is one transformation that should not be overlooked. Some former members of Check It, a black gay street gang that used to wreak havoc in gentrified Chinatown and Gallery Place, have gone legit.

