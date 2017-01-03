D.C. assisted suicide law imperiled by Republican Congress

Congress will move to block the District of Columbia's new assisted suicide law, the chairman of the House committee that oversees the city's government said Monday. Rep. Jason Chaffetz , the Utah Republican who heads the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Capitol Hill takes the issue seriously and has a right to weigh in on the law, which would let patients with terminal illness diagnoses request fatal doses of drugs from their doctors.

