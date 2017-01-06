Cops didn't like a student painting h...

Cops didn't like a student painting hanging in the U.S. Capitol. So a congressman took it down.

An acrylic painting, right, by high school student David Pulphus is on display on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. The painting by Pulphus, which is reported to depict Ferguson, Mo., in a chaotic scene with people marching and police officers that appear to be pigs, was chosen by Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. as part of the annual U.S. Congressional Art Competition.

