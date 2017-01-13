Controversial student painting will come down from Capitol walls, lawmaker says
An acrylic painting by David Pulphus that is reported to depict a chaotic scene from Ferguson, Mo., with police officers that appear to be horned animals, is on display on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 5. A controversial student painting portraying police and protesters as animals will be removed from the U.S. Capitol walls next week, a lawmaker who pushed for its removal said Friday. Rep. Dave Reichert said in a statement that he had been informed by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan's office that Capitol officials had deemed the painting in violation of House rules and that it would be removed Tuesday, a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bets no Von Tramp supporters will take
|24 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|11
|Von Tramp conman tries to stiff SC taxpayers fo...
|29 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|well now we hear
|1 hr
|make more sanctions
|1
|Von Tramp conman has a messiah complex
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|When republiscams violate ethics rules they cha...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Von Tramp just said repeal and replace probably...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|15
|Repent Repent Repent Repent
|2 hr
|REPENT OR PERISH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC