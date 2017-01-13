Controversial student painting will c...

Controversial student painting will come down from Capitol walls, lawmaker says

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

An acrylic painting by David Pulphus that is reported to depict a chaotic scene from Ferguson, Mo., with police officers that appear to be horned animals, is on display on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 5. A controversial student painting portraying police and protesters as animals will be removed from the U.S. Capitol walls next week, a lawmaker who pushed for its removal said Friday. Rep. Dave Reichert said in a statement that he had been informed by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan's office that Capitol officials had deemed the painting in violation of House rules and that it would be removed Tuesday, a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

