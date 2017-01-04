Conservative Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill
JANUARY 04: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is joined by fellow Democrats from both the House and Senate, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi , following a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Obama came to Capitol Hill to encourage his fellow Democrats to work to preserve his signature health care law, also known as Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled man tortured by democrats
|15 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|29
|Congresswoman asks about repealing the ACA it d...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|28 min
|lake bay boy
|4
|Will the republiscam base realize or care when ...
|57 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Republicans supoort Dylan Roof because he wante...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|6
|Was the Obama trade worth it
|1 hr
|Aponi
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC