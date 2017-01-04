Conservative Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill

JANUARY 04: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is joined by fellow Democrats from both the House and Senate, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi , following a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Obama came to Capitol Hill to encourage his fellow Democrats to work to preserve his signature health care law, also known as Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.