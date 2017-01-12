Congresswoman explains why she's skip...

Congresswoman explains why she's skipping Trump inauguration

12 hrs ago

MARCH 24: Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks during the 2015 amfAR Capitol Hill Conference at U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on March 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee explained Monday why she's planning on skipping Donald Trump's inauguration, saying she doesn't support the President-elect's attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, or incoming White House senior adviser, Steve Bannon, because of their controversial pasts.

