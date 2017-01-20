Charity isn't political': Washington restaurants giving away inauguration weekend profits
With its sultry uptempo soul music, high shadows cast by low lamps, and velvet couches, Tryst, a trendy cafe and bar in Washington, D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood, is magnetic. A large crowd, even on weeknights, can be found there, as smiling servers weave through the pack, flitting from table to table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|1 hr
|Prophecy
|84
|Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme...
|1 hr
|Piel
|12
|Trumpa s big day underway: First, church before...
|1 hr
|Preacher
|1
|Protesters Hurting Themselves
|1 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|9
|Don't make the white kids angry
|1 hr
|Granny Says
|1
|President Obama was a hundred percent right
|2 hr
|Piel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC