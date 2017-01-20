Charity isn't political': Washington ...

Charity isn't political': Washington restaurants giving away inauguration weekend profits

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

With its sultry uptempo soul music, high shadows cast by low lamps, and velvet couches, Tryst, a trendy cafe and bar in Washington, D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood, is magnetic. A large crowd, even on weeknights, can be found there, as smiling servers weave through the pack, flitting from table to table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 17
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 1 hr Prophecy 84
Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme... 1 hr Piel 12
News Trumpa s big day underway: First, church before... 1 hr Preacher 1
Protesters Hurting Themselves 1 hr Merry Moosmas 9
Don't make the white kids angry 1 hr Granny Says 1
President Obama was a hundred percent right 2 hr Piel 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC