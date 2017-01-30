Car2Go Is Adding Mercedes Sedans to Its DC Fleet
Car2go, the by-the-minute car-sharing service, is swapping out about ten percent of its trademark Smart two-seaters that have become common sights on DC streets since 2012 for Mercedes-Benz sedans. As many as 75 CLA-class sedans and GLA-class crossover-utility vehicles will be placed around Washington and Arlington for the company's members to rent.
