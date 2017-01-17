At Least 100 Arrested in Trump Protests in Washington D.C.,...
The inauguration of President Donald Trump sparked protests leading to dozens of arrests in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, law enforcement agencies told TheWrap on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police in Washington said that approximately 95 arrests were made Friday, the majority of them for rioting.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme...
|1 min
|Piel
|11
|Protesters Hurting Themselves
|2 min
|Piel
|8
|Clinton foundation is history
|1 hr
|Piel
|1
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|1 hr
|Piel
|14
|Obama redefined how Americans live
|3 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|11
|Democratic Weakness
|3 hr
|truth
|15
|first order for pres. trump
|5 hr
|Tinkerbell
|1
