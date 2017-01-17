At Least 100 Arrested in Trump Protes...

At Least 100 Arrested in Trump Protests in Washington D.C.,...

9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The inauguration of President Donald Trump sparked protests leading to dozens of arrests in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, law enforcement agencies told TheWrap on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police in Washington said that approximately 95 arrests were made Friday, the majority of them for rioting.

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

