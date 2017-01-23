Alex Swoyer returns to The Washington...

Alex Swoyer returns to The Washington Times as a legal reporter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Having showcased her ability for insightful coverage of politics, policy and the law, Alexandria Swoyer is taking her talents - back - to The Washington Times. After a stint covering the 2016 presidential campaign and Capitol Hill for Breitbart News Network, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It seems Democrats want Trump to fail 6 min Piel 1
At this point in Obama's first week.... 12 min Political Atheist 1
Madonna tells trump f*ck you 30 min Machinegun Preacher 8
Hours before he left office 1 hr Aponi 4
Demos pay protesters 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
Go obama!!!!! 3 hr Betty 15
Democrats are Endangered Species 3 hr Betty 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC