Activists giving out free inauguration jointsIt's technically legal under Washington, D.C., law.
Weed activists are rolling 4,200 joints for Donald Trump's inauguration. They'll give them out for free in Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle at 8 a.m. on Inauguration Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
