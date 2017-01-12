Acquaintance charged with killing wom...

Acquaintance charged with killing woman in W Street apartment building

A woman who died after being stabbed on Sunday in an apartment building in Northwest Washington had argued with her attacker about whether he had previously sexually assaulted her, police said in an arrest affidavit filed in court. The new details provide a possible motive in the violent death of Waliyatou Amadou, who was found wounded in the second-floor hallway of a co-op in the 1400 block of W Street Northwest, along the vibrant U Street corridor.

