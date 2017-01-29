A Syrian tries to make it back to Virginia

Radwan Ziadeh, a Syrian academic and human rights activist who has lived in the United States since 2007, was making the journey home from Turkey, unsure whether his immigration status - a category called "temporary protected status," and granted to people who cannot return to their home countries because of conflict or other disaster - was exempt from the new rules. Despite the chaos at airports around the world on Saturday, some travelers from the affected countries, desperate to get back to their families, still tested their luck on Sunday, hoping that the restrictions had somehow eased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.