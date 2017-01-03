A Murder Shocks D.C.'s Theater Commun...

A Murder Shocks D.C.'s Theater Community - and Many Others

1 hr ago Read more: The George Towner

Every day in Washington, D.C., you can discover almost by accident just how small a city this town is, and how large and tightly knit is its theater community - artists, actors, performers, designers and creators - and how easily it is wounded. When Tricia Lynn McCauley, 46, for years a popular member of that community as an actor, failed to arrive at a Christmas gathering hosted by Bill Largess, artistic director of the Washington Stage Guild, where McCauley had appeared frequently, her friends began to worry.

