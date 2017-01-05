A Feminist Pop-Up Shop is Helping People Travel to the Womena s March on Washington
Want a feminist shirt to wear to the Women's March on Washington on January 21? A new pop-up shop in Adams Morgan has you covered. A DC-based feminist shop called The Outrage launched online in October-the day after the presidential debate during which Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman."
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|now that russia is
|5 hr
|ardith
|2
|if trump is president
|5 hr
|ardith
|9
|Say No Computer Chip In Hand
|6 hr
|Largey
|2
|Disabled man tortured by democrats
|7 hr
|Chuck
|31
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|9 hr
|lead tongs
|5
|Donald Trump ( STOP THE CHIP )
|10 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|10 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
