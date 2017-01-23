9:30 Club's I.M.P. Announces New $60 Mil. Washington D.C. Club: The Anthem

The 9:30 Club's parent company I.M.P. Production, has just announced the opening of a new Washington D.C. club, the Anthem, a $60 million concert venue with a flexible capacity ranging from 6,000 to 2,500 featuring a moveable stage and backdrop. The club is part of The Wharf, a $2 billion renovation located on the city's Southwest waterfront.

