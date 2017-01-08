1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearan...

1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a The Color Purplea - and got 3 standing ovations

There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled 1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a The Color Purplea - and got 3 standing ovations. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

In this Dec. 8 file photo, Hillary Clinton attends a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry M. Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hillary Clinton made a rare public appearance at the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" on Sunday - and received three standing ovations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hillarys Black Dialect

Bronx, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
"I ain't no ways tyard."

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,291

Paris

#2 6 hrs ago
The three standing ovations were very energetic and enthusiastic until the three lady's legs got tired and they set down.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,599

Atlanta, GA

#3 4 hrs ago
I watched the movie, 'the help' this weekend, I think Hillary would have been great in the part played by cicele Tyson.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Once again Mitch McConnell turns his own rules ... 26 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Funny 38 min Aponi 1
The actual report on Russian hacking the republ... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 10
Fort Hood Obama got it all wrong 2 hr Aponi 3
Why do republiscams hate the country so much 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 10
How is Josh on the table to keep a straight face 2 hr Aponi 3
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 16
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC