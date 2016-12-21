Women's March On Washington Aims To Be More Than Protest, But Will It?
San Francisco high-school students protest in opposition to Donald Trump's presidential victory. Protests like it have been springing up all over the country, and women's protest is promised Jan. 21. The day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, a march is slated to take place on the National Mall.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|7 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|39 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
