Winter storm slams northern U.S., threatens East Coast

A storm with blizzard conditions that socked the northern Plains is delaying flights and keeping people off the roads, and could bring heavy snow to the northeast before New Year's Eve. On Sunday and Monday, the blizzard closed stretches of interstates -- including 240 miles of I-94 in North Dakota and more than 200 miles of I-90 in South Dakota, according to the Weather Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.