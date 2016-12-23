When the vice president-elect moves t...

When the vice president-elect moves to your neighborhood, getting home can be a little tougher

The makeshift barricades go up at each end of Tennyson Street when Mike Pence retreats to his rental home in the nation's capital. Depending on the ever-changing and always secret threat level, and whether Pence is at the house, his newest - albeit temporary - neighbors face restricted access to their street, blocked alleyways and police checkpoints.

