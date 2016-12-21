'West Wing' DVDs Found in Capitol Hill Bootlegging Operation

Federal agents are investigating a suspected Capitol Hill-based DVD bootlegging operation, in which thousands of dollars in pirated copies of "The West Wing," "The Sopranos," "The Twilight Zone" and "The Big Bang Theory" were imported from Hong Kong and resold. Illegal copies of the TV shows were allegedly imported into the country in 2011 and 2012, according to court filings.

