'West Wing' DVDs Found in Capitol Hill Bootlegging Operation
Federal agents are investigating a suspected Capitol Hill-based DVD bootlegging operation, in which thousands of dollars in pirated copies of "The West Wing," "The Sopranos," "The Twilight Zone" and "The Big Bang Theory" were imported from Hong Kong and resold. Illegal copies of the TV shows were allegedly imported into the country in 2011 and 2012, according to court filings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|8 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|41 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC