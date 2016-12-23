Washington's top-tier hotels are sell...

Washington's top-tier hotels are selling out fast for Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump's victory last month caught more than a few of his supporters by surprise, if hotel reservations are any indication. Instead of the expected calls to secure a luxury suite for the celebrations, operators spent the day after the election staring at silent phones as Trump voters scrambled to make plans for a trip to the nation's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 38 min Zeke The Pinhead 377
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 43 min Fitus T Bluster 20,744
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 47 min Zeke The Pinhead 5
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) 19 hr Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville 23 hr Not my President 20
Aponi should simply get a life of her own 23 hr Not my President 1
Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto 23 hr Not my President 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC