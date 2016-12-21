Washington Can't Work

Washington Can't Work

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

President Trump and the Republican Congress are going to do a lot and will likely act quickly and decisively to help the economy become strong, make the borders secure and the immigration laws effective, protect us from terrorists and rogue nations, and improve our education system. It is vitally important, however, to grasp at the outset that Washington cannot work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truyencias 28 min Students complaint 1
Not my president admits to being a liar 1 hr Obama would have WON 6
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 1 hr Obama would have WON 23
John McCain and Lindsey Graham are Blind To Sen... 3 hr Not my President 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr TOXIC COPS 20,747
Aponi should simply get a life of her own 3 hr Not my President 11
Republicans suddenly love Russia 6 hr Not my President 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC