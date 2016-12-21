Washington Can't Work
President Trump and the Republican Congress are going to do a lot and will likely act quickly and decisively to help the economy become strong, make the borders secure and the immigration laws effective, protect us from terrorists and rogue nations, and improve our education system. It is vitally important, however, to grasp at the outset that Washington cannot work.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truyencias
|28 min
|Students complaint
|1
|Not my president admits to being a liar
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|6
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|23
|John McCain and Lindsey Graham are Blind To Sen...
|3 hr
|Not my President
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Aponi should simply get a life of her own
|3 hr
|Not my President
|11
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|6 hr
|Not my President
|12
